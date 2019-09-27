Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011

Shirley Grey Register Tew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Grey Register Tew Obituary
Shirley Grey Register Tew
Hope Mills — Shirley Grey Register Tew, 84, of Hope Mills, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in Cumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Bessie Lee Johnson Register.
She is survived by her husband, Russell; daughters, Susan Barbry and husband Ernest of Sanford, Gwen Snipes and husband Fletcher of Hope Mills, and Terri Decker of Fayetteville; son, Frank Tew and wife Sharon of Fayetteville; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and Hank, her beloved dog.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park West on Raeford Road.
Shirley enjoyed reading and sewing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now