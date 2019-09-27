|
Shirley Grey Register Tew
Hope Mills — Shirley Grey Register Tew, 84, of Hope Mills, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in Cumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Bessie Lee Johnson Register.
She is survived by her husband, Russell; daughters, Susan Barbry and husband Ernest of Sanford, Gwen Snipes and husband Fletcher of Hope Mills, and Terri Decker of Fayetteville; son, Frank Tew and wife Sharon of Fayetteville; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and Hank, her beloved dog.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park West on Raeford Road.
Shirley enjoyed reading and sewing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019