Shirley Leslie Carson
Raeford—Mrs. Shirley Leslie Carson of Raeford passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst at the age of 77.
Mrs. Carson was born on September 14, 1941, to the late John Thomson Leslie and Ruth Childress Leslie.
She was a member of Raeford Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Carson was employed with the Hoke County Department of Social Services before she retired.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years James Q. Carson of Raeford, NC; a daughter Priscilla Wade and husband Joe of Emerald Isle, NC a son; Robert Carson and wife Leslie of Carthage, NC: three grandchildren; Hayleigh Wade of Greenville, NC; Rebecca Carson and Emily Carson both of Carthage, NC
Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the John C. Ropp Fellowship Hall.
Funeral Services will follow at 4:00 pm at the Raeford Presbyterian Church with Reverend Dr. Steven Fitzgerald and Pastor Dwight Jackson officiating.
Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374
Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 27 to May 28, 2019