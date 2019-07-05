Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Victory United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Victory United Methodist Church
Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Lafayette Memorial Park

Shirley Reeves Coleman


1938 - 2019
Shirley Reeves Coleman
Fayetteville—Shirley Reeves Coleman, 80, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Shirley was born November 19, 1938 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Bertha Holmes and Pearlie Reeves. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, Hilda Sibbett and Linda Berckman.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Victory United Methodist Church with Rev. Reeves, her nephew and Rev. Roberts, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 pm on Sunday. Burial will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, George L. Coleman; sons, Keith Coleman and Kevin Coleman and wife Lori; grandchildren, Lauren Coleman and Tyler Coleman; sister, Sara Foy and brother, Larry Reeves and wife Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory United Methodist Church, 404 Quality Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 5 to July 6, 2019
