Shirley Reeves Coleman

Fayetteville—Shirley Reeves Coleman, 80, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her home with her beloved family by her side.

Shirley was born November 19, 1938 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Bertha Holmes and Pearlie Reeves. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, Hilda Sibbett and Linda Berckman.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Victory United Methodist Church with Rev. Reeves, her nephew and Rev. Roberts, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 pm on Sunday. Burial will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park.

Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, George L. Coleman; sons, Keith Coleman and Kevin Coleman and wife Lori; grandchildren, Lauren Coleman and Tyler Coleman; sister, Sara Foy and brother, Larry Reeves and wife Mary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory United Methodist Church, 404 Quality Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 5 to July 6, 2019