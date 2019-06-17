|
|
Sieglinda Liz Taylor
Lillington—Sieglinda Liz Taylor, 64, of Lillington, NC, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Sieglinda enjoyed cooking, gardening and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Barefoot and Johanna Krinke Barefoot and a brother, David Barefoot.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; children, Angie Taylor of Wilmington; Michael Taylor and wife, Kristy, of Lillington, and Rachel Thomas and husband, Wesley, of Broadway; brother, Richard Barefoot and wife, Laura, of Roseboro; sisters, Rita Buchanan and husband, Dennis, of Sanford, Loretta Kuehl and husband, Tim, of Sanford and Wendy Klegin and husband, Rodney, of Dallas, GA; two grandsons, Cody Taylor and Grayson Thomas; one granddaughter, Mackenzie Taylor and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at twelve o'clock noon in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Interment will immediately follow at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lillington, NC. The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Adcock Funeral Home, Spring Lake, NC.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 17 to June 18, 2019