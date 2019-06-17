Home

POWERED BY

Services
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171

Sieglinda Liz Taylor


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sieglinda Liz Taylor Obituary
Sieglinda Liz Taylor
Lillington—Sieglinda Liz Taylor, 64, of Lillington, NC, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Sieglinda enjoyed cooking, gardening and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Barefoot and Johanna Krinke Barefoot and a brother, David Barefoot.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; children, Angie Taylor of Wilmington; Michael Taylor and wife, Kristy, of Lillington, and Rachel Thomas and husband, Wesley, of Broadway; brother, Richard Barefoot and wife, Laura, of Roseboro; sisters, Rita Buchanan and husband, Dennis, of Sanford, Loretta Kuehl and husband, Tim, of Sanford and Wendy Klegin and husband, Rodney, of Dallas, GA; two grandsons, Cody Taylor and Grayson Thomas; one granddaughter, Mackenzie Taylor and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at twelve o'clock noon in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Interment will immediately follow at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lillington, NC. The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Adcock Funeral Home, Spring Lake, NC.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 17 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now