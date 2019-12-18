|
|
Solomona Olo
Fayetteville—Mr. Solomona James Olo, aka "Troop" was born in Anniston Alabama on July 10, 1987. Troop transitioned to his heavenly home on December 10, 2019.
Troop is preceded in death by his father Solomona Foloifo Olo. Both grandfather's James Sanford Stewart and Olo Foloifo.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter Samora Janae Olo (mother Sherike' McNeil) of Fayetteville, NC; his mother Elizabeth Faye Olo of Fayetteville, NC; two sisters Victoria Olo, of Charlotte, NC and Dena Kaye Olo, of Greenville, NC. Grandmother Retha Stewart of Lumberton, NC. A host of Aunts Barbara Stewart, Abby Locklear, Tifa Sitagata, Nau Foloifo, Vina Lagitao. A host of Uncles Terry Stewart, Buddy Stewart, Sione Olo, Stoa Aasa, Mouesi Foloifo, Lee Sitagata. He leaves behind special cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be 7:00-9:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Divine Empowerment International, 2569 Owens Drive, Fayetteville NC 28306.
The Celebration of Life will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Divine Empowerment International with Pastor Kevin Robinson officiating.
Burial will follow in New Point Baptist Church Cemetery, 3410 Martin Luther King Dr. Lumberton, NC 28358.
LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019