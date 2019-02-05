Home

Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Korean Baptist Church
6873 Cliffdale Rd
Fayetteville, NC
View Map

Son Ledesma


1946 - 2019
Son Ledesma Obituary

Fayetteville — Mrs. Son Ye Ledesma, 72, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Duke University Medical Center.
Son was born in Korea on September 3, 1946. She married Arthur Lopez Ledesma and made their home in Fayetteville. She worked at Purolator and retired after 29 years of service. Son was a member of the Korean Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Lopez Ledesma of the home; 3 sons, Arthur Ledesma Jr. and wife Felecia of New Mexico, Antonio Ledesma and wife Angela of Denver, Co. and Edward Ledesma and wife Parisa of Wake Forest; a daughter, Cynthia Dibble and husband Michael of Fayetteville, 4 brothers in Korea and 5 grandchildren, Maria, Gage, Peymon, Jackson and Kian.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Funeral Services will be 12 noon Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Korean Baptist Church, 6873 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314 with Pastor Stanley Hyon officiating.
Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd., Fort Bragg, NC 28301.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Online condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
