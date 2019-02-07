|
Sonia Ann Carhuff Ingram
Nassawadox, Virginia — Sonia Ann Carhuff Ingram, 55, loving wife of Robert Gregory Ingram, MD and a resident of Nassawadox, Virginia and Rolesville, North Carolina, passed away after a brief illness, on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Born November 11, 1963, in Wiesbaden, Germany, she was the daughter of Yasuka Ohba Carhuff and Robert J. Carhuff, Sr.
Mrs. Ingram was a 1981 graduate of Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, NC. Upon graduation, she received an RN degree from Fayetteville Technical Community College. She practiced nursing for many years as a gastroenterology nurse, most recently at Duke University Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Greg, and their son, Patrick William Ingram of Asheville, NC; her parents; a sister, Marie Carhuff Kaake, and a brother Robert J. Carhuff, Jr. She is also survived by a niece, Jamisen Wead and her children, David and Sayuri; a nephew, Daniel Kaake and his children, Emileigh, Isaac, and Aria; and an uncle, William Carhuff of New Jersey.
Among Sonia's many interests she enjoyed crafting, painting, needle work, cooking ,and loving her pony, Trouble.
A memorial service is being planned for March in the Raleigh, NC area.
Arrangements were made by Hollonman-Brown. To sign the guest book, visit
Hollonman-brown.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019