|
|
Sonny Floyd
Fayetteville—Sonny Floyd was born January 18, 1929 to Soggie and Caroline Floyd in Fairmont, NC.
He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
He was loved and adored by all his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Village Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10-11:00 am. Private graveside services with family will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at Pages Chapel Cemetery in Fairmont, NC.
Sonny is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Ruth Floyd; granddaughter, Rachael Ann Floyd; daughters-in-law, Patricia Roberts Floyd and Mary Eleanor Williams Floyd and sisters, March Ray Riddle and Elgie Smith.
He is survived by his sons, Hennard Stephen Floyd, Jr. and Gregory W. Floyd; grandchildren, Christian Elizabeth Floyd, Kathryn Moore and husband Graham, Jonathan Winslow Floyd and wife Kelly Santos Floyd, and Laura Anne Floyd, Christopher Gregory Floyd, and Nathan Winslow Floyd; great-grandsons, Oliver Winslow Floyd and Eli Everett Floyd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Blessing, 1337 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 or Village Baptist Church, 906 S. McPherson Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Online Condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020