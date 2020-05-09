Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Rogers & Breece Chapel ( for immediate family only)

Soyla Navarrete

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Soyla Navarrete Obituary
Soyla Navarrete
Fayetteville, NC—Soyla Navarrete passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. She was born July 16, 1930 in La Feria, Texas to the late Diego Martinez and Refugia Gonzales Martinez. She married the love of her life the late Job Navarrete, Sr and became a military wife and followed him to many duty stations here and abroad while raising a family. She was preceded in death by her son, Job Navarrete, Jr; sisters, Celia Renaud, Dora Duran, and Julia Wilson; brothers, Enrique and Arturo; and granddaughter, Amber Jo Dunn. Soyla is survived by her children, Belinda (Melvin) Smith of Parkton, Ricardo (Brenda) Navarrete of Fayetteville and Cynthia (Dennis) Leggett of Fayetteville; sister, Amelia De La Cruz of Oklahoma City, OK; brother, Jorge Martinez of La Feria, TX; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Bethesda Health Care in Eastover for their support and loving care.
A visitation will be held at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:45 AM, followed by a funeral service for immediate family only in the Rogers & Breece Chapel at 11:00 AM, to be officiated by Dr. Bruce Martin. A private burial will immediately follow the service at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cedar Falls Baptist Church Building Fund at 6181 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Soyla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -