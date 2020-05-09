|
|
Soyla Navarrete
Fayetteville, NC—Soyla Navarrete passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. She was born July 16, 1930 in La Feria, Texas to the late Diego Martinez and Refugia Gonzales Martinez. She married the love of her life the late Job Navarrete, Sr and became a military wife and followed him to many duty stations here and abroad while raising a family. She was preceded in death by her son, Job Navarrete, Jr; sisters, Celia Renaud, Dora Duran, and Julia Wilson; brothers, Enrique and Arturo; and granddaughter, Amber Jo Dunn. Soyla is survived by her children, Belinda (Melvin) Smith of Parkton, Ricardo (Brenda) Navarrete of Fayetteville and Cynthia (Dennis) Leggett of Fayetteville; sister, Amelia De La Cruz of Oklahoma City, OK; brother, Jorge Martinez of La Feria, TX; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Bethesda Health Care in Eastover for their support and loving care.
A visitation will be held at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:45 AM, followed by a funeral service for immediate family only in the Rogers & Breece Chapel at 11:00 AM, to be officiated by Dr. Bruce Martin. A private burial will immediately follow the service at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cedar Falls Baptist Church Building Fund at 6181 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2020