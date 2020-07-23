Stacy H. JohnsonHope Mills—Stacy H. Johnson 73, of Hope Mills, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.Stacy was born on February 11, 1947 to the late Roy E. Johnson and Marion L. Musselwhite Johnson.He was a U.S. Navy combat Veteran serving multiple tours in Vietnam.Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.He was preceded in death by his siblings, John R. Johnson, Helen Stephenson and Donald L. JohnsonSurviving are his son, Stacy E. Johnson; brothers, Michael D. Johnson, Lloyd D. Johnson, Richard Johnson; sister, Joyce Matthews, Beverly Yourell.