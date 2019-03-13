|
|
Stanley Conormon
Fayetteville—Stanley Conormon, 94, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born in New Paltz, NY on July 19, 1924, to the late Franklin and Mable Conormon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Louise Conormon.
Stanley proudly served in the Army during WWII as a Medical Technician. He was an elder of the Presbyterian Church and served in the Stephen Ministry at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Left to cherish the memory of Stanley, is his son Todd Conormon and wife Jeanine of Fayetteville; grandsons, Chad Yarborough and wife Kristen, Dax Yarborough; great-granddaughter, Eden Yarborough; and his niece, Alana Gervais.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Falcon Children's Home, at 7569 N West St., Falcon, NC 28342.
