Retired CW3 Stanley George Grabey
Fayetteville—Stanley George Grabey, 77, passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Stan is survived by his loving wife, Celia, who cared for him dearly; sons, Kenneth Grabey Sr., and John Grabey; daughters, Jean Otto (Larry), Theresa Hinton, Dorothy Fiesel (Edward), Stephanie Bentley (Josh), and Veronica Cox (Alan), 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. In addition, his sister, Barbara Oakes; two nephews, and one niece.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Regina Rauscher, and one son, James Grabey.
He was born and raised in Frackville, Pennsylvania to George A. and Barbara Grabey. After graduating high school, Stan enlisted in the United States Army. Stan is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served with the 5th Special Forces Group. Stan also served with the 2nd Bn, 508th Infantry 82nd Airborne Division and retired as a CW3. Stan earned several medals, ribbons and citations including the Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Master Parachute Badge, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal (two awards), two Army Commendation Medals (2D oakleaf cluster) Vietnam, Army Achievement Award, and many other commendations. The patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest.
After retirement from the military, Stan pursued two more careers. The first as a truck driver and the later as an independent business owner of Rambo's Cycle House in Fayetteville.
Stan had a passion for stock car racing in his early years, boating, fishing, working on cars and motorcycles, and riding his motorcycle. He also loved nothing more than reading a good book, watching a movie or browsing on his computer.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC with the funeral service immediately following in the Chapel. He will be placed to rest with full military honors at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2019