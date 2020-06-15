Stanley J. Johnson, Sr.
Eastover— Stanley Jerome Johnson, Sr., 69 , passed June 10, 2020. Funeral Friday at 1pm, Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters in Raeford. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7pm.Burial: Sandy Grove Church Cemetery in Wade. Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.