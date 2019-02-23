Home

Stanley Jones Hall

Stanley Jones Hall Obituary
Stanley Jones Hall
Fayetteville—Mr. Stanley Hall was born on February 23, 1935 and passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
He served in the Army Reserves for 8 years, retired from Black & Decker, and also worked as a crossing guard. Stanley is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Connie Hall; "adopted" son, Rick Hatley; brother, Charles "Sammie" Hall; granddaughters Traci Williams (Greg) and Nikki Green (David); great-granddaughters, Abby Williams, Jaden Green, and Emma Williams.
Services will be held in the Reeves Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019. Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow with Masonic Rites in Adcock Cemetery in Hope Mills.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or Victory United Methodist Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
