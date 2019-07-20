|
|
Stanley L. Lucas
Hope Mills—Stanley Lee Lucas, 61, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.
He was welcomed home by his mother, Janie Lizardi; father, Glen Lucas; and brother, Phil Lucas.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lucas, girlfriend of 19 years, Phyllis Powers Hinson; sister, Renee Canipe; brother, Randy Lucas; daughter, Elisha Lucas; granddaughter, McKayla Lucas; great granddaughter, LaMayia Rose Vann; nephew, Chris Oden; nieces, Ashley Lucas Barfield and Laura Lucas; several great nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was the best father, brother, and all around man. He has a heart of gold, and could build anything in construction.
Stanley will be truly missed and always loved by all of us, but we will be together again one day. We love you.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 20 to July 21, 2019