Rev. Stanley "Butch" Wilt
1947 - 2020
Spring Lake—Rev. Stanley W. Wilt, "Butch", 73, departed this life on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Tucson Medical Center in Arizona.
Stan was born in Buckhannon, WV, on January 11, 1947 to the late Rev. Stanley Brooks Wilt and Vileta Morrison Wilt. Besides his father, he is preceded in death by his sister Patricia June Nelson.
Stan leaves behind his wife, Cynthia Garza Wilt and their two children, Kenton Wilt, of Orange, Texas and Allison (Raul) Palacios, of Spring Lake, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Victoria Wilt, of Orange, Texas and Levi Palacios of Spring Lake, North Carolina; his mother, Vileta Morrison Wilt; two sisters, Deborah (Michael) Coram and Wanda (Jeff) Chavis, all of the Spring Lake and Fayetteville areas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rev. Wilt recently celebrated 53 years of ministry. After graduating from Texas Bible College he evangelized, then pastored in North and South Carolina. He went on to spend seven years as a Global Missionary in Botswana and South Africa. Afterwards, he pastored multiple churches in Mississippi, Texas, and North Carolina. Stan and his wife were currently serving in Arizona as Multicultural Missionaries to the Native American community
There will be a funeral service remembering his life at United, The Pentecostals of Spring Lake, 1620 Lillington Hwy. Spring Lake, NC, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with a viewing prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Spring Lake. In Keeping with CDC and North Carolina Guidelines during the pandemic, masks should be worn and social distancing should be maintained at all times. With regrets, the family will not be receiving friends in their homes. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
United, The Pentecostals of Spring Lake
JUL
18
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
United, The Pentecostals of Spring Lake
JUL
18
Burial
Riverview Memorial Gardens
