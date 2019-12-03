|
|
Stella Julia Vazquez Vaughn
Fayetteville—Stella Julia Vazquez Vaughn, 92, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was born October 8, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Veneranda Santamaria Vazquez and Louis Vazquez. Stella was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Everett Elwood Vaughn; her sister Dora Sabella; and two brothers Albert Vazquez and Louis Vazquez.
Stella was a member of Breezewood Church in Fayetteville. She was a talented artist and was passionate about painting. She enjoyed spreading cheer by dressing up as a clown for her children's birthday parties and events at local schools. Stella started the tradition of making gingerbread houses at Grays Creek Elementary School. She was a military wife who cared for her children and cherished the memories shared with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Evelyn Jeneatte Murray; four sons Everett Lewis Vaughn, Richard George Vaughn, David Edward Vaughn, Michael Allen Vaughn; nine grandchildren Jason Murray, Kevin Murray, Joshua Vaughn, Julia Vaughn, Gregory Vaughn, Lauren Vaughn, Paige Vaughn, Blake Vaughn, and Charlotte Vaughn; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:30AM-1PM on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1PM in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina at 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019