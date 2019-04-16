|
|
Stephanie Adams Pope
Godwin—Mrs. Stephanie Adams Pope, 53, of Godwin died Monday morning April 15, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville. She was born January 21, 1966 to Woody Ray and Sally Wade Adams. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Earnestine Wade and grandfather, James Woodrow Adams. Stephanie was a 1984 graduate of Cape Fear High School and was the risk management coordinator for the city of Fayetteville. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church in Falcon with Rev. Sammy McLamb officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Bluff Church Cemetery in Wade. She is survived by her husband, Harry Pope of Godwin; sons, Brandon Norris and wife Victoria of Godwin, Hunter Norris and wife Alyssa of Godwin; grandchildren Alexis Baker, Brayson Norris, Woodrow Norris all of Godwin; grandmother, Malissa Adams of Godwin; parents Woody Ray Adams and wife Sally of Wade; brother, Jamie Adams and wife Heather of Wade; sister, Tina Cashwell and husband Wayne of Autryville; nieces Haley Cashwell of Autryville, Madison Adams and Lauren Adams of Wade; nephew, Chipper Cashwell of Autryville; and father and mother-in-law, Harry B. Pope, Sr. and Wanda Faith Pope of Dunn. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to ones favorite charity. Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019