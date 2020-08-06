Stephanie H. Crosby
Hope Mills—Ms. Stephanie H. Crosby, affectionally known as "Rea" or "Little Rill," was born May 27, 1965, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and transitioned on July 31, 2020, in Spring Lake, North Carolina. She was the child of Bertha Hill Crosby and Jonathan Gray, Sr.
Shortly after her birth, Stephanie's mother introduced her to Christianity, however, the decision to dedicate her life to Christ and his service, was hers alone. To this end, Stephanie worked in ministry all of her life and was diligently working in the Lord's House at the time of her demise.
Stephanie was a graduate of South View Senior High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Fayetteville State University.
She was a gifted accounting specialist and was employed in various capacities prior to founding Crosby's Taxes & Accounting, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. What began as a modest, mobile tax preparation service was so well received that it developed into a prominent business center that provided accounting and tax services to various professionals, businesses and churches in the region. This center, Taxes-R-Us, was Stephanie's brainchild and was established with the goal of providing its clients with exceptional, personalized services while maintaining the highest levels of integrity and excellence.
Among those who remain to cherish her memory are as follows: her parents, Bertha Crosby of Hope Mills, North Carolina and Jonathan Gray (Celeste) of Bronx, New York; her siblings Cecil Gray of Merchantville, New Jersey, Ronald C. Crosby, Jr. (DeLisa) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Margaret Tippens (Justin) of Clayton, North Carolina, Jonathan Gray, Jr. (India) of Stratford, Virginia, Lourdes Alloway-Gray of Graystone, Georgia, Patricia Hargrove, Alonzo Hargrove (Gwendolyn), Crystal Gray, Zena Gray, Anthony Gray, all of Bronx, New York; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
A private memorial service will be held today, August 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Williams Chapel Church in Spring Lake, North Carolina, but will be live streamed for the many friends unable to attend. To view the service, please visit the church website at http://www.wclive.org/
