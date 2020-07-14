Stephen E. Wilson
Fayetteville—Stephen Edward Wilson, 78, of Fayetteville passed away on July 10, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Stephen was born to the late Birl and Rachel Scroggs Wilson in Eauclaire, Wisconsin on April 28, 1942.
Stephen leaves behind the love of his life, best friend and travel partner, Gloria Nobile Wilson. They married on November 30, 1963 in Buffalo, New York and later started a family, having three daughters, Suzanne Wilson, Patricia Humbert (Phillipe), and Michelle Wilson. They were blessed with two grandchildren, Luc Humbert (Sidney) and Jacob Humbert and two grand-fur-children, Gismo Wilson and Eowyn Humbert; one brother, John Thomas Wilson (Ginger) and many nieces and nephews.
Stephen's sense of humor, his love for others, and his taste in music and exotic cars made him genuine and unique. He spent over 19 years in the Army National Guard and spent a tour in Alaska. He spent his later years as an insurance agent for Merchants Mutual Insurance Company and then retired from Aetna Life and Casualty after 25 years as a Senior Claims Rep and Supervisor. Stephen loved spending time with his family and collecting military paraphernalia and model ships. He will be missed.
In Keeping with CDC and North Carolina Guidelines during the pandemic, funeral service and final disposition will be limited, with regrets, to immediate family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, the American Heart Association
, 10 Glenlake Parkway Northeast South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, Georgia 30328 or Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church, 1000 Andrews Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake. Online condolences can be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com