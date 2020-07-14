1/
Stephen E. Wilson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen E. Wilson
Fayetteville—Stephen Edward Wilson, 78, of Fayetteville passed away on July 10, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Stephen was born to the late Birl and Rachel Scroggs Wilson in Eauclaire, Wisconsin on April 28, 1942.
Stephen leaves behind the love of his life, best friend and travel partner, Gloria Nobile Wilson. They married on November 30, 1963 in Buffalo, New York and later started a family, having three daughters, Suzanne Wilson, Patricia Humbert (Phillipe), and Michelle Wilson. They were blessed with two grandchildren, Luc Humbert (Sidney) and Jacob Humbert and two grand-fur-children, Gismo Wilson and Eowyn Humbert; one brother, John Thomas Wilson (Ginger) and many nieces and nephews.
Stephen's sense of humor, his love for others, and his taste in music and exotic cars made him genuine and unique. He spent over 19 years in the Army National Guard and spent a tour in Alaska. He spent his later years as an insurance agent for Merchants Mutual Insurance Company and then retired from Aetna Life and Casualty after 25 years as a Senior Claims Rep and Supervisor. Stephen loved spending time with his family and collecting military paraphernalia and model ships. He will be missed.
In Keeping with CDC and North Carolina Guidelines during the pandemic, funeral service and final disposition will be limited, with regrets, to immediate family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway Northeast South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, Georgia 30328 or Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church, 1000 Andrews Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake. Online condolences can be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved