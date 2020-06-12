Stephen F. TurbivilleFayetteville—Steve Turbiville fell asleep in death on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after a short illness.The Hope Mills Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses will host a Memorial Service, via Zoom, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., with Titus Estep officiating.Steve was born February 27, 1954, at Womack Army Hospital to the late Moody and Betty Turbiville. On March 6, 1976 he married the love of his life, Carolyn. They were happily married 44 years. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1976 and worshipped with the Hope Mills Congregation. Steve loved his family, friends, and music. He enjoyed playing the guitar and writing songs, and was known to be a jokester. He made a lasting impression on those he met. He will be truly missed.Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Pippin Turbiville; son, Brett Turbiville and wife, Tamela, Foley, AL; a sister, Linda Warren and husband Jerry, Fayetteville, NC; a sister, Joni Poole, Hood River, OR. Surviving also are his grandchildren, Chandler, Sereena, and Chloe Turbiville of Foley, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.