1/
Stephen J. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen J. Smith
Parkton—Stephen Jay Smith, 36, of Parkton, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Smith; daughters Kayleigh Smith and Kenzie Smith; mother, Brenda Carver and husband Eddie; father, Neelis Smith and wife Michelle; sisters, Lindsey Smith and Brittany Bunce; grandmother, Jean Francis; and a host of other family members and friends,
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Culbreth Cemetery in Fayetteville.
Stephen was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved