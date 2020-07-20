Stephen J. SmithParkton—Stephen Jay Smith, 36, of Parkton, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Beth Smith; daughters Kayleigh Smith and Kenzie Smith; mother, Brenda Carver and husband Eddie; father, Neelis Smith and wife Michelle; sisters, Lindsey Smith and Brittany Bunce; grandmother, Jean Francis; and a host of other family members and friends,A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Culbreth Cemetery in Fayetteville.Stephen was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.