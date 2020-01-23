|
Stephen "Steve" Leslie Wrench, Sr.
Autryville—Mr. Stephen "Steve" Leslie Wrench, Sr., 75 passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Clement Baptist Church, officiating will be Pastor Alan Roberts and Dr. James Dees, Jr. Burial will follow at Maxwell Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Murphy Wrench and Vena Matthews Wrench; brothers, Charles and Jackie Wrench and a sister, Linda Bayer.
He was a deacon of Clement Baptist Church for many years, was active in the brotherhood group at the church, past president of the Bethany Historical Society, loved antique cars, loved going to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; but most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Pam Evans Wrench of the home; son, Stephen Leslie Wrench, Jr. & fiance', Tammy of Autryville; daughter, Karen Marie Wrench of Stedman; adopted grandsons, Victor and Martin Hottell and Andrew Townsend; sisters, Muriel Johnson of Stedman, Von Ruth Autry of Stedman, Hilda Lambert & husband, Elton of Steman, Janet Berg & husband, Lyn of Fayetteville and Cathy Cashwell & husband, Harvey of Oak Island; brothers, Donald Wrench & wife, Carolyn of Clinton, Peyton Wrench & wife, Faye of Fayetteville and Gary Wrench & wife, Hope of Dallas, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's honor to Clement Baptist Church, (funds for the choir) 6020 Maxwell Road, Autryville, NC 28318.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020