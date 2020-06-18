Steve Allen Grooms
Laurinburg, NC — Steve Allen Grooms, 72, passed June 18, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, January 20, 2020 in Hillside Memorial Park. Family will receive friends following the service at graveside.
Laurinburg, NC — Steve Allen Grooms, 72, passed June 18, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, January 20, 2020 in Hillside Memorial Park. Family will receive friends following the service at graveside.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.