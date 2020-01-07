|
Steve Blanchard
Eastover—Steven Blanchard Of Eastover NC passed away Friday January 3rd in his sleep at age 53.Steve was an active outdoorsman who loved skateboarding,boating, mountain hiking ,exploring,kayaking, and snowboarding.Steve lived a full life in a short number of years to include the last 12 years of his life in a wheelchair due to an accidental spinal chord injury, Steve loved people ,music,animals,books, and politics Most of all, Steve loved his daughter Cassidy who he fondly always referred to as "the baby" ....even through her teenage years.He was a great comfort to his mother 3 doors down from his apartment after losing his father Ed Blanchard Sr. to cancer in 2009. Steve is survived by his mother Sandra, brother Ed Blanchard Jr,sister Victoria Childress, daughter Cassidy Blanchard,nephew Hunter, as well as a huge extended family and circle of friends. Steve held a degree in Political Science and was quick to offer his opinion, help, and advice on a variety of subjects he was well studied and experienced in.Steve's departing wish to further the advancement of Medical Science for Spinal Chord Injury and Cancer patients will be fulfilled as he was accepted at passing into The Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine for medical science education, Please feel free to post pictures or comments to the Steve Blanchard Fayetteville Facebook page where he will be forever memorialized**At Steve's request: **IN LIEU OF VISITATION,TEARS, SERVICES,FLOWERS OR CARDS**,PLEASE CONSIDER A CHARITABLE DONATION TO The American Spinal Injury Association or the charity of your choosing.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020