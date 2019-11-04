Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Steven Bohl


1962 - 2019
Steven Bohl Obituary
Steven Bohl
Autryville—Mr. Steven Lewis Bohl, 57 of Autryville passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bohl was a native of Washington County, Ohio, the son of Lewis Arthur and Flora Maxine Anderson Bohl. He was a auto body technician.
He is survived by his wife, Nola Adkins Bohl; his parents, Lewis and Flora Bohl; two sons, Steven David James and Kevin Lewis Bohl; two step sons, Kenneth Thomas, Jr. and Jeff Wengerd; step daughter, Tiffany Thomas; brother, Terry Lee Bohl and wife, Gail; nephew, Terry Lee Bohl, II and wife, Megan.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
