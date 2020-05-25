|
|
Steven Braxton Shaffer
Fayetteville—
Steven Braxton Shaffer, 59, of Fayetteville lost his battle with cancer on May 24, 2020 at UNC Hospice House in Pittsboro.
Steve was born on March 24, 1961 to the late Norman Allen Shaffer, Sr. and Shelby Jean Turner Shaffer in Robeson County, North Carolina.
Steve leaves behind many family and friends who will miss him dearly. He leaves behind his siblings, Joanne Tuggle, Susan Greer and husband Troy, Norman Shaffer Jr., Phillip Shaffer, Joan Mason and husband Ray, and Harold Shaffer and his wife Debbie; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a drive through visitation on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 1:00p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, 2226 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake, NC 28390. You may come and speak to the family and be signed into the register book while in your vehicle, and keeping within social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made to www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 25 to May 26, 2020