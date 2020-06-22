Steven Dewayne "Steve" Inman
Fayetteville—Steven Dewayne "Steve" Inman was born on January 13, 1960 and passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Melody Keefe Inman and their three Pekingeses, Abigail, Bella and Coco.
He is preceded in death by his father, Philip M. Inman and mother, Shelby Jean Poole.
A private family funeral service will be held and interment will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Williams Syndrome, info@williams-syndrome.org, 248-244-2229 or 800-806-1871; or His Outreach Worldwide, 2770 Breezewood Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28303, www.hisoutreachworldwide.org; or Hope Well Ranch, "Steve Inman Memorial Fund", 6410 West Leiter Road, Weidman, MI 48893, www.hopewellranch.org
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.