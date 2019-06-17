|
|
Sudie Ingram Taylor
Fayetteville—Sudie Lou Ingram Taylor, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away on June 15th, 2019.
She was a loving wife, supportive mother, proud grandmother, devoted sister, former teacher and avid bridge player.
Sudie was born in Cheraw, SC, and had fond memories of riding a pony-drawn cart to the local swimming pool with her sister and two brothers. She graduated with a teaching degree from Winthrop University.
She met her future husband Murdock on a blind date in his hometown of Laurinburg NC. She was teaching fourth grade and he was home on military leave. They were married for 52 years and had four children. She supported Murdock in his Army career through many postings including to France as well as his deployments to Vietnam. Their last duty assignment and final home was in Fayetteville where Sudie became a dedicated gardener. Murdock died in 2007 from Alzheimer's.
Sudie loved to cook and was celebrated for her crispy oatmeal cookies and famous pimento cheese.
Sudie suffered a stroke four years ago, requiring her to leave her beloved home and move to The Carolina Inn. Great staff and kind fellow residents kept her going. She loved to go for car rides. The phone kept her in daily contact with family and friends. She was a good listener and encouraged others to talk about their lives. The family thanks the staff at The Carolina Inn for their kindness and Community Hospice for their support.
She is survived by her sister, Sybil Ingram, of Cheraw; her children, Murdock Taylor and Angie Lebitz of Cary, Kenneth Taylor and wife Holly of Fuquay-Varina, Sudie Taylor and wife Martha Johnson of Chapel Hill, and Steed Taylor and husband Nicolas Lesbros of New York City; her granddaughters, Sarah and Kathryn of Fuquay-Varina.
A private memorial service is planned. Arrangements are being handled by Fayetteville Cremation Services.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 17 to June 23, 2019