Sue Collins Davis
Southern Pines—Mrs. Sue Collins Davis, formerly of Raeford passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Southern Pines Gracious Retirement Living.
Mrs. Davis was born in Pilot Mt. on June 2, 1933, to the late Edger Thomas Collins and Savannah Stultz Collins. She was a member of the Raeford Presbyterian Church where she was an active member of the Women of the Church and choir member. She was employed with the Bank of Raeford, United Carolina Bank which is now Branch Banking and Trust. After leaving the bank she was employed with Amy Bullock CPA before she retired. Mrs. Davis was also a member of the Raeford Garden club.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, William B. Davis of Southern Pines, NC; a son Ken Davis and wife Julie Yates of Chapel Hill, NC; two grandsons, Ryan Davis and wife Katie of Pittsboro, NC and Sean Davis of Chapel Hill, NC;
A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Raeford Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Ray Harris officiating.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Raeford Presbyterian Church, Music Department Fund, P.O. Box 1570, Raeford, NC 28376
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Services have been entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019