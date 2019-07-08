|
Sue Hall Harris
Fayetteville—Mrs. Sue Hall Harris, 97 of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Harris was born April 1, 1922 in Cumberland County to the late Thomas Jefferson Hall and Mae Clark Hall. She was retired from the V.A. Hospital where she served as a nurse and a supervisor for over 30 years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Smith and Mr. John Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 noon -1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin O. Harris; daughter, Shelley Sue Franklin; son, Samuel O. Harris.
She is survived by her grandson, James "Jamie" P. Franklin, III; son-in-law James "Jim" P. Franklin, Jr.; step-grandchildren, Robin Lynn Franklin, Angela D. Franklin Hardison, Jennifer Marie Franklin; cousin, Dot Beard and husband Carroll and several nieces and nephews.
