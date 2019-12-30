|
Sue Johnson Allen
Lillington—
Sue Johnson Allen, 61, passed away at Central Harnett Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Sue loved spending time with family and friends and adored her grandbabies. She enjoyed playing video poker in her spare time.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Emmie McCall Johnson and Jerry Johnson and a sister, Janet Johnson.
She is survived by a daughter, Wendy Butler and husband, William of Lillington, NC; sons, John and wife, Maria of Long Island, NY and Jerry Lee Allen and wife, Carrie of Carolina Beach, NC; brothers, Allen Johnson and wife, Kim; Charles Johnson and wife, Sharon; and Jeff Johnson and wife, Janet, all of Harrells, NC; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC.
