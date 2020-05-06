|
Sue Owen Fehlman
Fayetteville—Sue Owen Fehlman, 89 of Fayetteville, NC, our loving, giving, compassionate mother and grandmother who passed away on May 4th 2020 is now at peace.
Sue grew up in Vander, graduated from Stedman High School and worked at Highsmith Hospital then attended Georgetown University after moving to Washington DC. While on a trip to Syracuse NY she met, then married her late husband, Frederick Fehlman. Sue worked for the JC Penney Company in the Syracuse area and continued here in Fayetteville until her retirement.
She volunteered at Margaret Willis Elementary and also at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern NC.
Sue loved spending time with family and friends talking or laughing about something in the past or the present. One of her favorite places was the beach, where she enjoyed walking along the shoreline, fishing from the pier and of course watching her children then grandchildren play in the water.
Preceded in death were her parents, Roy and Mavis Owen, her sisters Barbara Owen Cain, Margaret Owen Fowler-King and brother Robert Neal Owen.
She is survived by daughter Julie Miller and son Kurt Fehlman, grandchildren: Adam Mitchell, Ashley Miller, Kurt Fehlman Jr., Andrew Fehlman, William Fehlman, Samuel Fehlman, Susan Fehlman; great-grandchildren: Cameron Mitchell, Parker Mitchell and other extended family.
A private service will be held.
The family would like to express our deep gratitude to the staff of Bethesda Health Care for her care and support they provided.
In lieu of flowers, request memorials be made to a Hospice Agency of your choice, – Greenville 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation FDR Station, PO Box 220 New York, NY 10150
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 6 to May 9, 2020