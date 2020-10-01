Sun Hak McGowan
Fort Walton Beach, FL—Sun Hak McGowan passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 30, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She was born in Seoul, South Korea on July 20, 1943 to her mother, Chong kum Chu and father, Bok Man Jun. She lived a wonderful life of 77 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Sunny (Pedro) Gonzalez; grandchildren, Soleil and Suri Gonzalez; sister, Sun Cha Tyler; and 3 brothers who reside in South Korea. Sun is preceded in death by her husband, Gene and one brother.
A Graveside Service will be held at Fort Bragg Main Post Cemetery, Spring Lake, North Carolina, 28390 at a later time. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mary Immaculate Staff in Newport News, VA and Vitas Hospice Care in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
