|
|
Susan Deal McLamb
Eastover—Mrs. Susan McLamb passed away on September 9, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Susan retired from the Cumberland County Schools after 33 years, then taught at Northwood Temple Academy for 16 years. Born in South Carolina, Susan grew up "mill hill tough", as her family moved periodically due to her Daddy's career as a textile mill supervisor.
A proud graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill (class of 1964), she began her career in education in Hope Mills, where "Miss Deal" was known as tough but fair teacher. Susanlater met James "Alger" McLamb on a blind double date; they married and Susan moved to Four Points near Wade.
Susan loved to read, Tar Heel basketball, and animals (especially cats, and Alger's Chihuahua Lobo). Susan was an exceptional cook and baker; her sons fondly remember the tastiness and quantity of food at family meals. Susan loved her bling; she always wore her "good" jewelry.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved Alger.
She is survived by son, Christopher Michael McLamb and wife, Mary Gayle (Piland) McLamb of Eastover, who she mentored and swapped paperback books with at Armstrong Junior High; son, James Gregory McLamb and wife, Amelia Leigh Schlott of Franklin, NC; and brothers, Jimmy Deal and Steve Deal, and their families.
The family would like to thank the staff of Eastover Gardens and Pruitt Hospice for their TLC. Susan was blessed with exceptional, genuine caretakers. You never failed to call if Susan was confused and needed reassurance, a flashlight in a thunderstorm, Skittles, etc.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00am Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Susan's name to a .
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019