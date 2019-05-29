|
Susan E. Wiggs
Ellicott City, MD — Susan Ellsworth Wiggs, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home in Ellicott City, MD. Born on St. Patrick's Day in 1956 in Asheville, NC, Susan is the daughter of long-time Fayetteville residents Betty Ellsworth and the late John Ellsworth.
She was a member of the Fayetteville Terry Sanford Class of 1974 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She worked for Southern Bell Telecommunications in Raleigh before moving to Maryland where she raised her family with her husband of 36 years, James Wiggs. Susan was a dutiful daughter, loving wife and mother, encouraging friend, and winning volleyball coach.
She is survived by her husband James Wiggs; their four children Anna Lee Romano and husband Aaron of Mt. Airy, MD, Brooks Wiggs, Corey Wiggs, and David Wiggs of Ellicott City, MD; her mother Betty Ellsworth of Charlotte, NC; her siblings Laurie Ellsworth Gulley and husband Glenn of Charlotte, NC, Jack Ellsworth and wife Sandy of Wilmington, NC, Julie Ellsworth Winterling and husband Mark of Willards, MD, and Mignon Ellsworth Balas and husband David of Charlotte, NC.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 31 at 4:00 pm at Grace Community Church in Fulton, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 30, 2019