Susan Edel Cummings Dixon
Fayetteville—Mrs. Susan Edel Cummings Dixon, 87, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 31, 1932 in Port Huron, Michigan to the late Lela Stuard Cummings and Alger Cummings. Susan was preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas A. Papaleo.
Susan worked for several years in the medical field as a nurse until her retirement. She was a faithful member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Susan enjoyed her time with her sisters in the Red Hat Society where she was a member of the Forever Young Chapter and the One Red Hat Chapter. She was an accomplished artist who enjoyed painting, woodburning, creative writing, and gardening. During the last 40 years, she cared for all her animals: Bitty, Toby, Feather, Misty, and Happy.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years James E. Dixon of Fayetteville; four daughters Linda Wardwell of Reno, NV, Diane Brown of Milton, FL, Julia Ritz of Knotts Island, NC, and Elane Papaleo of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren Christopher Brown, Amanda Jacobs, Jason Bryant, and Vincent Papaleo; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Tuesday July 28 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 am in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS) at 3927 Bragg Blvd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
