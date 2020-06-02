Susan Hawley
1963 - 2020
Fayetteville—Susan Earley Hawley, age 57, loving wife, daughter and sister, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. The family will receive family and friends at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Celebration of Life honoring Susan will follow at 2 p.m. at Rogers and Breece, then burial at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street at 3 p.m.
Susan was born in Fayetteville, on April 8, 1963, to parents Billy and Lucille Earley. She was preceded in death by her father and her first husband, Scott Moriarty. After graduation from Forsyth Community College/Bowman Gray School of Medicine, employment in nuclear medicine technology included a private practice in Richmond, Virginia, and Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta. She then came home to Fayetteville and has been employed at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center for the past 25+ years, first in Nuclear Medicine, and then after an on-the-job injury in the Fayetteville VA Finance Department.
Survivors include her husband, Darryl Hawley of Linden, NC, mother Lucille Cook of Fayetteville, son Robert Moriarty of Raleigh, NC, stepson, Austin Hawley of Hamlin, West Virginia, and sisters Karen LeBeau (Alan) of Newport, NC, and Anne Turner of Acworth Georgia, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins, and beloved cats, Mimi and Frankie.
Susan was an accomplished gardener, growing champion tomatoes and flowers. She loved the beach, spending time at home, and especially family gatherings for holiday celebrations. She will be truly missed by all who knew her as a lovely, caring, intelligent person.
The family is truly thankful for the loving care provided Susan at Cape Fear Valley. At all times, staff were exceptionally loving and caring for her and her family and we will be forever grateful. The family requests your prayers, not in sorrow, but in joy for a life lived, the happiness she provided and the knowledge we will see her again.
A golden heart stopped beating and working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. To God be the glory!



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
JUN
6
Burial
03:00 PM
Lafayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
