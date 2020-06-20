Susan Mae Hubbard
Susan Mae Hubbard
Fayetteville—Susan Mae Hubbard died unexpectedly at her home on June 17, 2020. She was born in Fayetteville on July 13, 1965. She was the younger daughter of the late Zula Horne Hubbard and Laurice V. Hubbard.
A graduate of Cape Fear High School, she received degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice at UNC-Chapel Hill. She began her career with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner before returning to Fayetteville to work with Cumberland County's mental health services.
Susan began what would become her life's work in 1995 with a nursing degree from Fayetteville Technical Community College. She became a mother-baby nurse and from 2012 until her death served her profession at Womack Army Medical Center.
Her nursing career was distinguished by a steadfast commitment to those in her care and by her patients' and colleagues' love and respect for her good nature and professionalism.
Before cancer took her mother's life, Susan was her personal angel of mercy offering patient, cheerful companionship and the quality caregiving of a seasoned nurse.
For her family and friends, Susan's loss leaves a darkness where there was once the bright, joyous light of her beautiful smile, her quick wit, her limitless generosity, and her kindness and compassion. We are all, in the words of a friend, incalculably diminished.
Susan is survived by her sister, Jane Bristol and husband Ed of Raleigh; niece Lauren Bryson to whom she was a second mother and guardian angel, and husband Jack of Raleigh. She is also mourned by her aunts, Melree Tart and Gilda Horne, loving cousins and close friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 11:00 am at Lafayette Memorial Park, Ramsey Street, Fayetteville. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing, and face coverings are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to:
BStrong at https://www.bethenny.com/bstrong-disaster-relief/
Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
One of the nicest, Godly women I have ever had the honor of working with. We have truly lost an exceptional nurse.
Cynthia Keifer
Coworker
