Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Main Post Cemetery on Ft. Bragg

Susanne M. Kohrman

Susanne M. Kohrman Obituary
Susanne M. Kohrman
Fayetteville—Susanne Michalski Kohrman, age 97, formerly of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on May 21, 2020.
She was born July 26, 1922 in Bochum, West Germany. Susanne married Robert Paul Kohrman, in Germany on December 1947, who preceded her in death in 1990.
Susanne lead an extraordinary life. She endured hardships in Germany during WWll and followed Robert in his military career while raising their children. Susanne had many professions, which included being a professional groomer, and eventually lead to the couple owning a local pet store (The Animal Fair) for 11 years in the 1970's. After her husband's death, she pursued her artistic desires as a stain-glass instructor at Fayetteville Tech. Susanne became an incredible portrait artist and a founding member of the Cape Fear Studios. Later, she became fluent in Spanish, and at the age 77, became a Peace Corp Volunteer, teaching art classes in Belize.
Susanne is survived by her 5 children: Richard (Ann), Rita, Joyce (Gary) Miller, Pamela (Gary) Wolff, David (Joanne), 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched dearly.
Susanne will truly be missed by her family and friends.
To honor Susanne's legacy for the arts, a memorial has been set up for the Cape Fear Studios Art Program for local undeserved children. Donations may be made by check or PayPal to www.capefearstudios.com.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 am at Main Post Cemetery on Ft. Bragg.
Online Condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 23 to May 24, 2020
