Susie Ivey Cashwell
Fayetteville—Susie Ivey Cashwell, 72, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was a North Carolina native and was born on April 28, 1947 to Roddie Hancock and Stella (Watson) Hancock.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Susie is survived by her son, Stevie Ivey and his wife, Kim; her four sisters, Nancy Henry, Teresa Pilketon, Lucy Earp, and Candy Wilder; her three brothers, Roddie Hancock, Charles Hancock, and Thomas Watson; four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
There are no services planned at this time.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 17 to July 18, 2019