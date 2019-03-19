Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Suzanne Denise Jackson

Suzanne Denise Jackson Obituary
Suzanne Denise Jackson
Fayetteville—Suzanne Denise Jackson, age 56, Died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 17, 2019. Suzanne had a very beautiful and loving soul. She will be cherished forever by those she left behind. One this day we grieve for a Daughter, a Sister, a Mother and a friend.
Suzanne was born May 24, 1962 in Fayetteville, NC. Daughter of the late Wilbert Daniel (Bill) Jackson and Barbara Cain Ratley.
Preceded in death by her father Wilbert Daniel (Bill) and her beloved son Christopher Lee Jackson.
She is survived by her mother Barbara Cain Ratley, her Beloved son Jimmie Dale Jackson, daughter in law Brittany Marie, her precious grandchildren Jimmie Wade Jackson and Paislee Aileen Jackson, Brother Robert Haywood Tew, Brother Daniel Mckenzie Jackson, sister, Lorraine Jackson Hadley, sister Billie Jean Wood, brother William Christopher Jackson and sister Aleah Jeweliet Jackson and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
