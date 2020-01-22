|
Sybil Johnson Mueller
Fayetteville—Sybil Johnson Mueller, 90, of Fayetteville went home to be with Christ January 21, 2020.
Sybil was born in Fayetteville, NC. She graduated from Wake Forest University before earning her Master's Degree from East Carolina University. A dedicated educator for over 40 years, she taught French and English as Fayetteville Senior High School followed by Irwin Jr. High School at Fort Bragg. She was a member of Judson Baptist Church, a member of service sorority Delta Kappa Gamma, and was Sigma Phi Epsilon sweetheart at Wake Forest.
Sybil is survived by her son Mark of New York; granddaughter Taylor Julian Mueller; and daughter-in-law Alise Mueller of Fayetteville; as well as brother Eugene Johnson and family of Wilmington.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Friday January 24, 2020 at Judson Baptist Church at 505 Judson Church Road in Fayetteville. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2PM in the church sanctuary.
Flowers are thoughtful and appreciated but they fade in a matter of days. Educational scholarships can benefit someone for a lifetime. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the follow institutions: Wake Forest University Alumni Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 7227 WFU Winston-Salem, NC 27109 (336)758-4825 or to the East Carolina University Scholarship Fund at 901 East Fifth Street Greenville, NC 27858-4353 (800)ECU-GRAD.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020