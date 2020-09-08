1/1
Sybil May Gordon
Cameron—SYBIL MAY STIMPSON GORDON, the only daughter of the late Charles A. Stimpson and Vera Boyd, was born in Kingston, Jamaica on November 5, 1942.
SYBIL was preceded in death by her father, Charles A. Stimpson, and her daughter, Helen May Harris Tymes (her "Joy-Joy").
On Wednesday night, September 2, 2020, SYBIL peacefully and triumphantly began her eternal life with Jesus Christ with her son-in-love by her bedside.The blessed life and rich legacy of our beloved SYBIL will be etched in the hearts of her son-in-love: Minister Jasper Tymes; her grandson: Brandon Christopher Tymes (Jeanetta Robinson); her great-grandson: Jeremiah Anthony Tymes, all of Cameron NC; her mother: Vera Shepherd of London, England; her cousins: Monica Reid and family of London, England; Antoinette Needham and family; Marion Dickerson and family; Lawrence, Everton and Joan Butler and family all of Florida; Ludlow Brown, Sharon Brown and Valerie Stimpson of Kingston, Jamaica; Arnoldo Stimpson of New York; and other relatives and friends.
There will be a memorial service in her honor on September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
