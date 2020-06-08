Sylvia Ann Ayars
Fayetteville—After a short battle with cancer, Fayetteville resident Sylvia Ann Ayars, 86, died peacefully in her home on May 19, 2020.
Born in 1934, in Bridgeville Pa., Sylvia was the youngest of eleven children. Her parents, Matthew and Euditta Kuna, immigrated to the United States from Italy, and they instilled in her a great appreciation for hard work, generosity, and the American dream.
Sylvia grew up, graduated and married in Bridgeville. She and her husband, Herbert M. Ayars, traveled extensively during his army career.
After returning from Vietnam in 1967, Mr. Ayars was transferred to Ft. Bragg and the couple made Fayetteville their permanent home.
Sylvia's interests included reading, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and her church. She was an active member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church from 1967 until her death. As a member of the church, she was a lector, eucharistic minister, member of the liturgical committee, and member of the Ladies Sodality.
Sylvia Ayars is survived by a daughter, Maryann Ayars, a son, Herbert James Ayars, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, CW2 Herbert M. Ayars.
A memorial service and burial were held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Deacon Vince presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Two that Sylvia supported were Food for the Poor and the Unbound Sponsorship Program.
She is missed.
