|
|
Sylvia Newton Parker
Fayetteville—Sylvia Newton Parker, 81, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday evening, July 8, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare Hospice of Wake County.
Mrs. Parker was born June 22, 1938 in Fayetteville to the late Irma Pate Newton and Gordon Bennett Newton, Sr. Sylvia met the love of her life, Duncan B. Parker, Sr. (D.B.), at Galatia Presbyterian Church where both their families were lifelong members and both participated in the Youth Fellowship program. Shortly after D.B. joined the USAF, they married on April 19, 1957. Having never left their rural NC roots, they would spend the next 20 years serving our country with their first assignment being in Evreux, France followed by Patrick AFB, FL, Hickam AFB, HI, Edwards AFB, CA, Kirtland AFB, NM and Pope AFB, NC. Sylvia loved to travel and made every new assignment an adventure – never complaining about the packing and unpacking – only seeing every change as an opportunity to immerse the family in a new culture and to explore new opportunities, making lifelong friends all along the way.
A devout Christian, Sylvia firmly believed in God, Country and Family. She was selfless mother and friend who had an easy laugh and a great sense of the preciousness of life. Spending time with her grandchildren was a tremendous source of joy for her.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her husband of 62 years, D.B. Parker; her three children Teresa Parker Hamby and husband, Dr. Mike Hamby of Fuquay-Varina, Duncan Black Parker, Jr. and wife Johna Parker of Fayetteville and Joni Parker O'Leary of New Jersey; and five grandchildren, John Duncan Hamby, Mary Alexandra Hamby, Kate McKenna O'Leary, Caroline Parker O'Leary and Gordon Duncan Parker.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Transitions LifeCare Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care they gave to Sylvia and the whole family.
A funeral service will be held at Galatia Presbyterian Church located at 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12 noon with reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Sylvia's honor to the Galatia Presbyterian Church Building Fund or Transitions LifeCare Hospice of Wake County, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Online Condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 10 to July 11, 2019