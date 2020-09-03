Sylvia Virginia Gautier Hadley
Fayetteville—Sylvia Virginia Gautier Hadley, 82, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. 2019.
She was born in Washington, NC, on March 28, 1938. Her parents were the late Beverly T. Gautier Sr. and Lillian Scott Gautier.
She was married for sixty years to the late Alonza David Hadley. She leaves behind her daughter, Teresa Hadley Evans, Wilmington, NC, spouse Evan David Evans son, Michael David Hadley, Fayetteville, NC grandchildren, Kirstyn Danielle Evans, and Misty Rae Hucks.
Visitation is at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service from 9:45 am to 10:45 am on Saturday, September 12, with a short graveside service at 11:00, am Lafayette Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
Instead of flowers, please donate in her name to the Methodist Home for Children (https://www.mhfc.org/
) or Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina (https://hungercantwait.org/
).
