Symone Nicole Baynes
2020 - 2020
Mitchellville, MD—Symone N. Baynes age 21 departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Mitchellville, Maryland.
Her Homegoing Service was held on Saturday, October 10th in Greenbelt, Maryland. Locally, her Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 17th at 1:00 PM in Northside Cemetery.
Symone is survived by her parents, Dean and Sonya Baynes; sisters, Deanisha Baynes, 2LT Alexis Baynes; maternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Volnetta Jackson; paternal grandmother, Ann Baynes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, October 17th from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the funeral home.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
