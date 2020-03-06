Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Simon Temple AME Zion Church

Tametka Blount Pittman


1976 - 2020
Tametka Blount Pittman Obituary
Tametka Blount Pittman
Knightdale—Mrs. Tametka B. Pittman age 43 of Knightdale, NC departed this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in Simon Temple AME Zion Church. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her husband, Stan Pittman; children, Keyidra Houston and Island Pittman; parents, Johnny Blount and Wanda Blount-Albury; brother, Tito Blount; and a host other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at 7619 Shillinglaw Circle, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020
